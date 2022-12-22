Lambeth Council suspends O2 Academy Brixton licence

The O2 Academy Brixton’s premises licence has been suspended.

It follows a crowd surge at the venue on December 15 that resulted in two people losing their lives and other people suffering serious injury.

The temporary closure imposed by Lambeth Council will apply until January 16 when a full review will take place.

The decision affects several events that had been scheduled at the venue, including a New Year’s Eve party, as well as three dates for Chase Atlantic and shows by Heilung and Trivium.

Lambeth Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee met today (December 22) and took the decision, following the Met Police submitting an application for a Summary Licence Review on December 20.

Cllr Mahamed Hashi, Lambeth’s cabinet member for Safer Communities, said: “A tragic incident has happened in our borough and we are dealing with its devastating impact on our communities. Our thoughts are with those who have suffered, especially the families and friends of Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson who have tragically lost their lives.

“I wish to thank my colleagues on the sub-committee for their careful and rigorous work in looking at this issue at this first stage of the process. We will now continue with our work to reassure our communities about safety at the venue, get the answers needed about how this happened and support the Met police investigations into these tragic events.”

Representatives of the venue and the Metropolitan Police attended and made representations at the meeting.

The separate Met police Specialist Crime Command criminal investigation is being carried out by detectives reviewing CCTV, phone footage, speaking to witnesses and carrying out forensic examinations. An online page for the submission of photos, videos and information has been set up as part of the investigation.

Academy Music Group has offered its condolences to the family and friends of Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson.

"We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation," said a statement earlier this week.