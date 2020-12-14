Leading music agent Carlos Abreu joins UTA

Global talent agency UTA has announced that leading London-based music agent Carlos Abreu has joined the company.

The former WME agent has worked with a range of top artists including Rosalía, Joji, Juanes, Rema, Polo & Pan, Eric Nam, and Umi. Abreu relocated to London from Beverly Hills in 2018.

“I have been consistently impressed by UTA's ability to deliver groundbreaking opportunities for artists across its various divisions,” said Abreu. “I am eager to join the company as they continue their commitment to helping their clients realise and share their creative visions, and I am incredibly excited to leverage those strengths for my clients.”

“Carlos’ stellar reputation in the industry precedes him,” said UTA's global co-head of music David Zedeck. “His work with clients across multiple genres has been incredibly impactful on their careers and we’re excited for all that he will do in the future. We are thrilled to welcome him to our London team.”

UTA offers full-service representation across music, television, film, video games, digital, publishing, fashion and other business verticals. Over the past several years the music group has significantly expanded into several areas including music brand partnerships, music crossover, tour marketing, music innovation, and electronic music with the acquisition of Circle Talent Agency.

Artist signings in recent years have included Post Malone, Deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Young Thug, Common, Tyga, Offset, Burna Boy, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly.

In September, UTA named Samantha Kirby Yoh as co-head of UTA Music, joining Zedeck in overseeing the agency’s worldwide music operations.