Lee Anderson named president of Wasserman Music

Global sports, music and entertainment company Wasserman has promoted Lee Anderson to an expanded role within the business to become president of the agency's music division.

He was previously executive vice president & managing executive of Wasserman Music.

Anderson, a founding member of Wasserman Music’s executive leadership team, played a pivotal role in establishing the agency when it launched in 2021. He has since overseen the business strategy and growth plan for the music division that has seen its staff triple in size while expanding its global footprint and artist service offerings.

“As our music business has continued to grow and expand, Lee has taken on an increasing number of leadership responsibilities and has been instrumental in shaping the foundation of Wasserman Music and charting a path for even broader global success,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman and CEO of Wasserman.

“From day one, we’ve built Wasserman Music on two core principles: to be the best place to work and the best place for artists to be represented,” said Lee Anderson, president of Wasserman Music. “I’m honoured to accept this new role, but my mission remains the same: to work closely with my colleagues on our executive leadership team to ensure that we remain true to our vision and consistently deliver the best results for our clients and our global team.”

Anderson previously held senior leadership roles at AM Only, which was acquired by Paradigm in 2017. Paradigm’s North American live music representation business was acquired by Wasserman in 2021 to create Wasserman Music. It was joined by the UK Paradigm business the following year.

In addition to serving as president, Anderson represents a variety of top artists, including Cautious Clay, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Disclosure, ISOxo, Kenny Beats, Knock2, Oliver Tree, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Zedd, and others.

PHOTO: Marisa S Cohen