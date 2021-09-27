Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Muse, Kasabian and Pete Tong confirmed for 2022 Isle Of Wight Festival

The first acts have been confirmed for the 2022 Isle of Wight Festival.

After this year’s event moved back to September, the festival presented by Cinch will return to its traditional summer slot next year with June 16-19 now confirmed as the 2022 dates.

Headlining the Main Stage are Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong & the Heritage Orchestra presents Ibiza Classics conducted by Jules Buckley and Muse.

Also performing over the weekend are Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms, Rudimental, Tom Grennan, Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays, Mavis Staples, UB40 ft Ali Campbell & Astro, The Proclaimers and The Coral, with more names to be announced in time.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better return to the island this year: we had sunshine all weekend and some fantastic performances. We’re already looking ahead to next year and the artists announced today can’t wait to come and entertain us over 16-19 June, 2022.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (September 30).

