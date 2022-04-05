LIVE appoints Jon Collins as new chief executive

LIVE, an advocacy and support organisation for the UK's live music and entertainment business, has appointed hospitality industry expert Jon Collins as its new chief executive.

Formed amid the challenges of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, LIVE aims to keep live music in the spotlight, and in conversations taking place in government and policy-making circles.

Collins’ focus will be to build on previous successes and drive progress on key issues – from boosting sustainability to creating an improved regulatory environment for the export and growth of the UK’s live music industry.

He joins following a 25-year career running representative organisations in the hospitality industry, and previously served as chairman of the Institute of Licensing and the National Licensing Forum.

Collins said: “Like millions across the UK, I am a passionate supporter of live music, from local gigs to stadium shows. I am delighted to take on this role representing an industry that is a powerful economic performer, catalyst for domestic and international tourism, and a source of soft power for the UK across the globe. Our challenge is to ensure government, policymakers, and regulators fully understand the enormous value this industry creates, and that they continue to support our work.”

He succeeds Greg Parmley, who has led the body since its formation in 2020.

Greg Parmley said: “It has been a true honour to lead LIVE over the past two years. Despite experiencing some of the most challenging issues our sector has faced in decades, the industry has consistently displayed the vibrancy, energy and resilience which is at the heart of live music.

“I look forward to remaining close to this work as Jon takes LIVE to the next exciting stage of its journey.”

In addition, and having recently secured multi-year funding, LIVE has announced that the Association of British Orchestras (ABO) has joined its 13-strong member list.

Mark Pemberton, director of the Association of British Orchestras, said: “The Association of British Orchestras is delighted to be joining LIVE as a demonstration of our support for its crucial work on behalf of everyone involved in live music. It’s been a tough two years, but at least one positive of the pandemic has been forging a stronger coalition of voices, enabling us to advocate more effectively to government and policymakers the need to support the UK’s successful live music industry across all genres.”