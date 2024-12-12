LIVE Awards honours Kanya King as MOBO founder reveals cancer diagnosis

MOBO Group founder and CEO Kanya King CBE received the LIVEtime Achievement honour at the LIVE Awards.

King accepted the award at the event in London last night (December 11), where she also announced that she is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

“Learning I have stage four bowel cancer was something I never saw coming and I am still processing this unexpected reality,” King said. “While this journey will undoubtedly be challenging, I’ve always believed in finding meaning through adversity.”

King added: “This diagnosis isn’t the end of my story – it’s a chance to inspire resilience, raise awareness, use this moment to not only fight my own battle but to amplify the message of early detection and the importance of proactively taking charge of your health. If my story can save just one life, then it’s a story worth telling.”

Kanya King won The Strat at the Music Week Awards in 2021.

“I have always believed in the power of music to change lives, whether that was story-telling, reducing anxiety and depression, helping with pain or galvanising a nation for a social cause,” said the former Music Week cover star in her speech that night. “Music exerts a powerful influence on human beings. This is why we have also put time and energy into campaigns that save lives and empower.”

“I have watched with joy and pride when people we have either employed, given a platform to, whether as a performer or behind the scenes, have gone on to achieve incredible success, win awards, become presenters, producers, broadcasters and run businesses,” King added.

King’s LIVEtime Achievement honour at the LIVE Awards recognises her extensive work in the sector via MOBO and beyond. The MOBO Awards returns for 2025 in February and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026.

The event has honoured an array of artists including Central Cee, Stormzy, Janet Jackson, Little Simz, Davido, Rihanna, Raye, Wizkid, Beyoncé and more.

Next year’s eventwill take place in Newcastle, broadcasting live from the Utilita Arena on February 18. The nominations include Jorja Smith, Sampha, Bashy, Ghetts, Cleo Sol, Central Cee, Odeal and more.

King was awarded an MBE in 1999, with a CBE following in 2018. She has also been awarded an Honorary Fellowship at Goldsmiths, University Of London, an Honorary Doctorate Of Business Administration at London Metropolitan University and an Honorary Doctorate Of Music from Leeds Metropolitan University.

