LIVE Awards to return in December 2024

The annual LIVE Awards will return on Wednesday, December 11 at the Troxy venue in East London.

The ceremony staged by the trade body will be attended by more than 600 guests from across the live music sector including promoters, venues, agents, festivals, artist managers and more.

LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) is the voice of the UK’s live music and entertainment business. Its members are a federation of 16 live music industry associations.

Nominations will open for The LIVE Awards on July 8, and will close on October 11, 2024. The successful shortlists for each category, which will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, will be announced on October 21.

Skiddle has been announced as The LIVE Awards’ new headline sponsor, joining the event’s other primary sponsors Ticketmaster, PRS For Music, PPL and Equals Money.

Duncan King, head of festivals and partnerships at Skiddle, said: “We are delighted to demonstrate our ongoing support for live music by becoming the headline sponsor and official ticketing partner of these important awards, which celebrate and recognise the individuals and companies doing amazing things across our sector.”

Gaby Cartwright, head of partnerships - LIVE & The LIVE Awards, said: “This year we will be taking The LIVE Awards to a new level with our production partners, who include LS Events, Universal Pixels, Lighthouse and James Wilson Events, building on the success of previous years. We will be recognising some of the biggest and most influential names in live music and, of course, celebrating achievements from across the sector during the preceding 12 months.

“We are also really pleased to welcome Skiddle as our headline sponsors and ticketing partners this year. They are passionate advocates for live music and theirs and our other four primary partners’ support is much appreciated.”

Tables and individual seats for the awards are now on sale.

As LIVE’s primary annual fundraising event, all proceeds from the awards will go towards directly supporting the organisation's ongoing lobbying efforts with government on a range of issues.