Live Base and Goodlive partner on launching international rap acts in Germany

Goodlive and Live Base have formed a strategic partnership to deliver international rap artists to the German speaking market via premier hip-hop festival Splash!

For the last two decades, Splash! has cultivated Germany’s hip-hop culture by providing a platform for up-and-coming domestic talent, as well as established US stars. This summer sees Splash! return over two weekends for the first time since the pandemic, with headliners A$AP Rocky, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, KIZ and UK rap talent including Skept and Ms Banks.

The deal comes as UK rap stars such as Central Cee are targeting European opportunities and collaborations. Germany is the world’s fourth biggest recorded music market.

Live Base, which is entering its 20th anniversary, has operated as a promoter and transitioned into a services agency for connecting cultures and communities globally. Collaborations include Bruno Mars at Chopard x Cannes Film Festival, A$AP Rocky at F1 Monaco Grand Prix, Pusha T & Lewis Hamilton x Tommy Hilfiger in Milan and the Drake official world tour after parties since 2011.

“We’re delighted to have this unique opportunity with an iconic brand who are embedded in the DNA of Germany’s youth,” said Amer Nawaz, Live Base founder.

We’re delighted to have this unique opportunity with an iconic brand who are embedded in the DNA of Germany’s youth Amer Nawaz

“We are very happy about the new cooperation with Live Base,” said Mirko Rossner, MD at Goodlive & founder Splash! Festival. “Our aim is not only to present our guests with the strongest line-up of the year, but also to strengthen the involvement of the artists on all levels. This allows us to respond to the individual wishes of artists both nationally and internationally and to work together beyond the live area. Amer and his team are an ideal fit for Goodlive due to their experience and positioning as an independent partner.”

Live Base established its reputation in producing events, brand deals and building a global network across music, fashion and lifestyle.

“We have our fingers on the pulse, always,” added Nawaz. “We thrive upon obstacles and are energised by the challenges ahead. With our experience, knowledge and relationships, we can’t wait to deliver Europe’s premier hip-hop festival!”