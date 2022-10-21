Live booking app Gixon launches in London ahead of UK roll-out

Live music booking app Gixon has launched in London ahead of a wider UK roll-out planned for 2023.

Gixon aims to change the way people book and consume live music, and provide reliable opportunities and income to artists and musicians in the process.

The app was initially launched in beta in Finland in the middle of the pandemic in 2021. The start-up says it seeks to complement the existing live business and create a new marketplace and revenue stream for artists.

Gixon offers transparent pricing (set by the artist), same-day and longer-term artist booking capabilities, an integrated payment/billing system and is an entirely automated process. The app is available for Android and iOS.

In addition, artists and musicians are put through a comprehensive vetting process to be able to list their services with Gixon.

The founding team at Gixon includes CEO Jussi Aronen, a music producer; CCO Mikko Haapala, a former senior executive at Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Universal Music Group; and CPO Sebastian Coppola, formerly of Etermax, the company behind the app Trivia Crack, which gained more than 500 million downloads the year it was released.

CCO and co-founder Mikko Haapala said: “Whilst Gixon was originally designed to allow anyone to book music for their home or party we received far greater outreach from across the business. The likes of promoters looking for acts for their venues, restaurants and bars seeking to book entertainment for their establishments, hotel chains looking to book high-quality local acts across their properties, record labels looking at promising new artists to sign and agents looking for new acts to add to their roster. ”

Gixon CEO and co-founder Jussi Aronen (pictured) said: “We are particularly excited about B2B conversations we are having with existing booking agencies and corporations, especially those looking to increase known artist revenue during the cost of living crisis and as touring has become increasingly economically unviable in these strange times. We offer a different route to market and revenue generation. We welcome anyone who wants to speak about the wider potential to reach out.”