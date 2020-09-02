Live giant TEG announces management restructure

Australian live entertainment, ticketing and technology giant TEG has announced a management restructure as it seeks to position itself for the long-term global expansion of its integrated business model.

Under the changes, Cameron Hoy has been appointed to the new combined role of chief commercial officer and MD of ticketing, while experienced international executive and strategy consultant Ian Ball (pictured) joins as chief operating officer.

TEG chief executive Geoff Jones said: “This is an evolutionary, fit-for-purpose restructure which is all about making sure we are streamlined for global growth in the longer term, as we battle the challenges posed by Covid-19,” said Jones. “It aligns our businesses in the right way and brings in additional senior talent as we continue to evolve our integrated model.

“I am delighted to appoint my long-time colleague Cam Hoy to this critical role for TEG going forward. With his proven track record, Cam is the ideal executive to lead our increasingly global ticketing operations and aggregate our analytics, insights, digital and commercial businesses to maximum effect for TEG and our partners.”

Hoy was previously chief operating officer and head of ticketing for TEG, while Ball, who has been working with the TEG leadership since February, was previously CEO and MD of global professional services company Cardno, deputy CEO and markets leader of EY Oceania, managing partner at IBM Global Business Services A/NZ and a former operating partner at TEG's parent firm Silver Lake.

Jones added: “Ian brings a wealth of global experience to our company, which will be invaluable as we look to extend our technology leadership and expand our integrated model globally.”

TEG acquired UK-based event promoter and venue operator The MJR Group in 2019.