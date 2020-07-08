Live Nation and MelodyVR launch virtual O2 Academy Brixton concert series

Live Nation UK and Melody VR have announced Live From O2 Academy Brixton, a new live experience connecting artists and fans for live concerts in 360° virtual reality.

Live From O2 Academy Brixton will deliver live performances from artists using virtual reality technology, transporting viewers around the world into the iconic London venue operated by Academy Music Group.

Each show will be entirely bespoke and created in collaboration with artist teams. Fans will be able to select the vantage point from which they watch, from multiple spots within the venue and on stage with the artists themselves. Performances will be available in 360° and virtual reality on the MelodyVR app for anyone with a smartphone or an Oculus VR device.

It follows the Wireless Festival’s virtual incarnation, Wireless Connect. The three-day 360° event featured new and exclusive performances from London and LA from 70 artists. Delivered by Festival Republic and MelodyVR, Wireless Connect drew in 132,000 fans from over 34 countries. MelodyVR said the audience interacted with the performance more than a million times over the weekend.

Denis Desmond, chairman Live Nation UK, said: “We look forward to partnering with MelodyVR and presenting Live From O2 Academy Brixton which will connect artists with fans globally through the latest and exciting 360° VR technology, direct from a purpose-built studio set within this iconic and world-famous venue.”

Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR, said: “MelodyVR’s mission is to use our innovative technology to make sure artists can keep staging amazing shows and fans can continue to experience and enjoy the live music that they love. We’ve helped to take Wireless virtual this weekend, co-creating the successful Wireless Connect, and Live From O2 Academy Brixton is another exciting venture in partnership with Live Nation. Virtual shows are here to complement and support live entertainment, and we are proud to be working with the rest of the industry to ensure that live music doesn't stop.”

Performances will be available on the MelodyVR app for anyone with a smartphone or an Oculus VR device across the UK, USA Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Greece and Belgium.

Ticketmaster is the exclusive ticketing agent for the series. The full series will be announced soon.