Live Nation announces drive-in summer gig series

Live Nation is bringing back live music this summer.

The promoter has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In, a series of live drive-in concerts across 12 venues. The outdoor gigs will take place at a time when festivals have been shut down due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to a statement, Live Nation is reimagining the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in a drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars.

Designed to comply with all official government safety guidelines on Covid-19 and events, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will feature a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences.

Venues will open across the UK at the end of July until September. The series will have performances at different times depending on the artist and production. Tickets go on sale on Monday (June 22).

Utilita Live From The Drive-In confirmed live performances include Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Camp Bestival Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Dizzee Rascal, Embrace, Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman's Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, The Streets, The Zutons and Tony Hadley.

The booking of Gary Numan is also a nice touch – his UK chart-topper Cars is surely set to be the anthem for this inaugural drive-in series.

Live From The Drive-In will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show. Live Nation said the series will have concert-quality sound with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel.

The 12 venues for the series are below:

• Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

• Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

• Bristol, Filton Airfield

• Cheltenham, Cheltenham Racecourse

• Edinburgh, The Royal Highland Centre

• Leeds, Leeds East Airport

• Lincoln , Lincolnshire Showground

• Liverpool, Central Docks Liverpool Waters

• London, *venue to be announced

• Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

• Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse

• Teesside, Teesside International Airport