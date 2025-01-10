Live Nation appoints Milly Olykan as senior vice president of artist development and global touring

Live Nation has appointed Milly Olykan as senior vice president of artist development and global touring.

Olykan will join the company’s concerts division in January, reporting to Omar Al-Joulani, president of touring.

In her new role at Live Nation, Olykan will be focused on the continued growth and development of the company’s country and Americana strategy worldwide.

“She will work closely with Live Nation’s global promoters to identify new touring opportunities, foster relationships with the artist community, and drive the company’s growth in the international country music market,” said a statement.

Olykan has joined Live Nation from the Country Music Association (CMA), where she has served as vice president of international relations and development since 2018.

During her tenure, Olykan further developed CMA’s international strategy, focusing on expanding country music’s global footprint and built a network of industry leaders that drove growth and awareness for the genre worldwide. Additionally, she oversaw CMA’s programming strategy for CMA Fest and served as interim festival director for two years.

“I’ve been so fortunate to work under Sarah Trahern’s incredible leadership at CMA, an organisation whose mission is to grow country music around the world,” said Olykan. “It’s been a privilege to have built so many meaningful relationships worldwide, and I’m excited to continue advancing that mission from my new role at Live Nation.”

Prior to her role at CMA, Olykan was a key figure in the UK’s country music scene as vice president of live music and major arena events at AEG Presents. Olykan was one of the founding promoters of Country To Country (C2C), the UK’s largest country music festival. She established country touring in the UK for AEG Presents, earning her the CMA Jo Walker Meador International Award for her outstanding contributions to the genre’s international growth.

“Country and Americana artists are touring more of the world than ever before as the global demand for their music is on the rise, and Milly’s extensive experience and industry connections make her a great asset to support our efforts in continuing to expand touring of those genres worldwide”, said Omar Al-Joulani, president of touring, Live Nation. “We’re excited for the opportunities her leadership will create for artists and their tours around the world.”