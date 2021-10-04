Live Nation hires promoter Ryan Cornall

Live Nation UK has announced the hiring of Ryan Cornall, who will join as promoter.

Cornall, who started out as drummer in the band Wargasm, joins Live Nation following six years as an independent promoter at Surprise You’re Dead Music.

Cornall (pictured) has worked with the likes of While She Sleeps, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Testament, Dinosaur Pile Up, Ministry, Bury Tomorrow, Thy Art Is Murder, Every Time I Die and Boston Manor.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Ryan Cornall to Live Nation," said Andy Copping, Live Nation's executive president of touring, UK. "He joins a world class and formidable promotions team who are dedicated to breaking artists, building careers and bringing even more incredible live experiences to fans in the UK.”

I'm excited to start my journey at Live Nation with the very best promoters at the top of their game Ryan Cornall, Live Nation UK

“I’m incredibly honoured to be starting at Live Nation and to have the chance to be on the Download team, working on my favourite festival with such a high calibre of bands is a dream come true," added Cornall. "I’m excited to start my journey at Live Nation with the very best promoters at the top of their game and would like to thank Andy, Sean and Kam for this amazing opportunity.”