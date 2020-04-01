Live Nation launches Crew Nation charity fund with $5m donation

Live Nation has launched the Crew Nation charity fund in response to Covid-19’s impact on the sector’s workers.

The concerts giant is contributing an initial $5 million (£4m) to the fund to help support concert crews globally. Live Nation will match the next $5m pledged by artists, fans and employees.

Eligible workers for support include tour managers, production managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting directors/designers, special effects teams, carpenters, and more.

Live Nation will be contacting crew members whose income has already been hit as a result of the cancellation or rescheduling of a Live Nation gig.

In a statement, the charitable fund said: “Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn’t be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. As Covid-19 puts concerts on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living. Crew Nation was created to do just that.

“Crew members are the backbone of the live music industry, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting them through this temporary intermission until we can once again unite millions around the world through the power of live music. Thanks for your support, and we look forward to seeing you at a show again soon.”

Live Nation CEO & chairman Michael Rapino will donate $250,000.

Concerts wouldn’t be possible without the crew working behind the scenes to bring them to life. While concerts are on pause @LiveNation has committed $10 million to the #CrewNation fund, and the Rapino family will be donating $250,000. Learn more: https://t.co/XoZ5Wh60Cd — Michael Rapino (@Michael_Rapino) March 31, 2020

“Concerts wouldn’t be possible without the crew working behind the scenes to bring them to life,” he said.

Crew Nation is administered by Music Forward Foundation. Donations can be made via PayPal.

Music Forward Foundation will be releasing an application for crews in the coming weeks and selecting recipients.