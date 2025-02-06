Live Nation & NFL reveal "milestone" multi-year partnership for Super Bowl post-game show

The world is patiently waiting to see what Kendrick Lamar has in store for his Super Bowl half-time show this Sunday, but right now let’s talk post-game.

Today (February 6) Live Nation UK – in what it calls a “significant milestone” for the sport – has announced a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with the NFL to produce the post-game ceremony of the Super Bowl for the next three years.

The deal begins this year, with Live Nation producing the post-game ceremony for the Super Bowl LIX taking place on Sunday, February 9, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

An official press release states that the partnership “reflects both Live Nation UK and NFL’s commitment to delivering the best fan experiences and to raising the bar for live entertainment.”

Building on the excitement of the Super Bowl’s pre-game and half-time shows, Live Nation aims to deliver a spectacular trophy ceremony that captures the NFL and its global presence. Redefining the post-game experience, the ceremony is set to become a key feature of the Super Bowl.

Speaking about the launch, SVP special operations at Live Nation UK, James Massing said: “The Super Bowl is such an iconic event – we jumped at the opportunity to partner with the NFL for the post-game ceremony. Continually innovating the fan experience and game presentation is what makes the NFL best in class and we are proud to play our part in this legendary moment.”

Tim Tubito, NFL’s senior director of event presentation & content, added: “The post-game ceremony is a celebration for the winning team, their fans and the culmination of an unforgettable NFL season. We are excited for Live Nation to bring their expertise and passion to this tradition over the next three years.”

The partnership builds on the huge success of Live Nation’s production of Machine Gun Kelly at the half-time show during the NFL’s game in Munich last year, celebrating the league’s final international game of the 2024 regular season.