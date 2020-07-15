Live Nation's drive-in summer gig series cancelled

Live Nation's Utilita Live From The Drive-In tour has been cancelled.

The promoter said the decision was due to "the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns", which meant they were unable to press ahead with the gigs "with any confidence".

Designed to fans to enjoy concerts in a drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars, the series was due to have taken place across 12 venues from July to September. Acts were set to include Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Camp Bestival Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Dizzee Rascal, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman's Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, The Streets, The Zutons and Tony Hadley.

A statement from organisers said: "The Live From The Drive-In concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer. We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans. However, the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.

"We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again. Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days."

Boyzlife, Brookyln Zoo, Hipsway, Hue & Cry, KT Tunstall, The LaFontaines, M Huncho, Majestic Presents Limitless, The Mersey Beatles, Reef Featuring Andy Taylor, Tom Grennan, What's Love Go To Do With It? and Whitney - Queen of The Night were also set to appear.

The outdoor gigs were due to have taken place at a time when festivals have been shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. Virgin Money's Unity Arena is still scheduled to launch at Newcastle Racecourse, Gosforth Park, on Friday, August 14, promoted by SSD Concerts.