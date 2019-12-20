Live Nation settles with DOJ over ticketing practices

Live Nation has settled with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) following allegations it had breached the terms of the deal agreed when merging with Ticketmaster in 2010.

The original judgement barred Live Nation from "retaliating against concert venues for using another ticketing company, threatening concert venues, or undertaking other specified actions against concert venues for 10 years". However, the DoJ alleges there have been "repeated" violations of the deal "over the course of several years".

The parties have now agreed a five and a half year extension to the agreement, which has been modified "to make clear that such conduct is prohibited" and will "also help deter additional violations and allow for easier detection and enforcement if future violations occur".

“When Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010, the Department of Justice and the federal court imposed conditions on the company in order to preserve and promote ticketing competition.” said assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s antitrust division. “Today’s enforcement action including the addition of language on retaliation and conditioning will ensure that American consumers get the benefit of the bargain that the United States and Live Nation agreed to in 2010. Merging parties will be held to their promises and the Department will not tolerate transgressions that hurt the American consumer.”

A Live Nation statement said: "We have reached an agreement in principle with the Department Of Justice to extend and clarify the consent decree. We believe this is the best outcome for our business, clients and shareholders as we turn our focus to 2020 initiatives."