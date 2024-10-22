Live Nation UK & Festival Republic team up with Rio Ferdinand Foundation to support next generation

Live Nation UK and Festival Republic have joined forces with the youth and community development charity Rio Ferdinand Foundation to create opportunities for young people to access a career in the music industry through internship programmes.

The Foundation is focused on tackling racism, inequality and providing pathways for social mobility, and Live Nation UK joins an?internationally recognised network of partners aiming to empower young people, with a focus on the cultural industries.

Live Nation UK and Festival Republic also join fellow Foundation partners Warner Music and Kiss to deliver Into The Music, a career event which will highlight opportunities in the live music industry and open the door to new training and career opportunities.

Over 15,000 young people have already been supported into work thanks to the Foundation and its global partnerships.

"We’re not the singers, the dancers, the band, the performers, but we are the people that enable the performers to do well in front of their fans, and that takes an awful lot of work, which is why we need people, and we need good people.” said Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic. “Our customers come from every part of society, and if our workforce doesn’t represent that, we must do better."

Rio Ferdinand, founder of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, added: "Live Nation UK and Festival Republic speak the same language that we speak as a Foundation. The music industry has youth culture embedded in it, the same as football, and there’s such a power behind that, it’s about opening young people’s minds and making them understand that there are so many layers to those industries. We can’t all be a singer or a footballer, there are so many people who have a vital role to play, and I’m excited for this partnership as it really opens eyes to the depth of opportunities. That's the key, the chance to put your best foot forward. Not everyone is afforded the same opportunities, and we need partners like Live Nation UK and Festival Republic to come with us to create these opportunities for the next generation.”

Commenting on the partnership, DJ, presenter and radio host Ellie Prohan said: “It feels like you are from very different worlds, but the purpose in what you do brings you together to create something quite magical.”