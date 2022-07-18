Live Nation UK ups Maddie Arnold to full-time promoter

Live Nation UK has announced the promotion of Maddie Arnold to the role of full-time promoter in the concerts division.

Arnold has spent five years at Live Nation working a roster that has included the likes of J Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey and Idles.

An official press release states that Arnold is now “responsible for her own growing roster that she’s continued develop including Ashnikko, Jazmin Bean, Cassyette, Lauren Sanderson, Matt Maltese, Bleach Lab, Caity Baser, Ellie Dixon, Jazmine Flowers and many more.”

Speaking about her appointment, Arnold said: “Having worked in a few areas of the music industry, it was at Live Nation where I finally found my feet. I soon realised promoting was something I was passionate about, I wanted to learn quickly and was eager to get stuck in. The support I’ve had throughout the last five years has been outstanding, constant mentoring, guidance and encouragement from my peers and managers. Although I’ve been building my roster for a few years now, I’m over the moon to now be doing this full time and to continue breaking new and exciting artists”.

Arnold has previously held positions at Festival Republic and WME.

Andy Copping, executive president Live Nation UK added: “Since Maddie joined us she has proved herself to be someone really special. Maddie picked up the promoting side of our business very quickly and it soon became clear that she would become a bona fide Promoter in her own right. Maddie has fast tracked her way from being an assistant, then an associate promoter to becoming a full time promoter with consummate ease. Maddie’s knowledge of the business, her connections and aptitude completely set her apart from her contemporaries. I am proud to have Maddie on my team”.

