LIVE teams up with Small Green Shoots for new employment programme

LIVE has joined forces with Small Green Shoots for a new programme that will offer apprenticeship and employment pathways into the UK live music industry.

The first appointment under the new initiative is Honey Ferdinand, who has taken up the role of communications coordinator at LIVE.

Working with LIVE CEO Jon Collins and head of partnerships Gaby Cartwright, Ferdinand will be based in London and will oversee the online presence of LIVE while developing an image and identity for the organisation.

Ferdinand joins LIVE from 4th Floor Creative at Sony Music and has had experience within sectors including live events production, digital marketing and artist management.

“I am really excited to be a part of LIVE and to be working with an organisation that is not only a fantastic advocate for the live music industry but puts tackling the big issues affecting our sector front and centre as part of its overall mission,” Ferdinand said.

Makeda McMillan, CEO of Small Green Shoots, commented: “We are overjoyed about Honey starting her new role as communications co-ordinator and our partnership with LIVE. Joining our 8-week sharps programme last year and then moving onto Sony 4th floor for our 6-month internship programme, she has proven her dedication, work ethic and hunger for pursuing a career in the sector. A true example of what SGS stands for and we are excited to see her thrive in the role and what she does next!”

“Small Green Shoots do incredible work helping create pathways into the music industry for talented young adults who might otherwise never get a chance to pursue their ambitions,” added Cartwright. “We are really excited about the opportunities we can create together and in Honey we are welcoming someone who is super smart, creative and energetic and who will add real value to our wider team.”

Collins said: “Our new relationship with Small Green Shoots will allow us to access a wealth of untapped talent and to ensure our recruitment policies are inclusive and supportive of everyone wanting to work in live music. Communicating what we do and promoting the work being done by the wider live music industry, particularly in the digital space, is hugely important and Honey will bring passion and energy to this key role and play a major part in increasing the visibility and reach of our activities.”