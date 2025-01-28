LIVE Trust calls for applications from industry figures to join expanded board

LIVE (Live Music Industry Venues & Entertainment) is seeking applications from proven leaders from across the live music industry to join the expanded board of trustees for the recently launched LIVE Trust.

Established in response to the 2024 Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) report calling for an industry-led, voluntary solution to the crisis in the grassroots music industry, the LIVE Trust will deliver vital funding.

It will act on behalf of the live music industry, which contributes £6.1bn to the UK economy while employing 230,000 people, and will support the grassroots sector. Some 125 grassroots music venues close permanently in 2023, along with 78 festivals lost in 2024 and a 50% decline in tour dates over the last three decades.

New trustees will join the three founding trustees: James Ainscough from the Royal Albert Hall, Steve Lamacq of BBC 6 Music and the current LIVE chair, and Kirsty McShannon, founder & CEO of Azorra.

There are six new trustee positions available and applicants for the voluntary position must be “passionate about the world class UK live music sector and have a particular interest in how a vibrant future for artists, venues, festivals and the wider range of actors that make shows possible can be secured”.

There will be particular initial focus on the needs of the grassroots sector.

“Trustees will have the experience and contacts necessary to assess where need is most pressing and where funds can have the most impact,” said the LIVE Trust. “While the focus of the Trust will be on most effectively distributing funds received, trustees with an ability to promote and accelerate fundraising will be welcomed.”

Successful applicants will be appointed for a three-year term of office, renewable for two further terms to a maximum of nine years.

Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE, said: “As the LIVE Trust becomes operational and starts to carry out its work to deliver vital funding to those in the grassroots sector who need it most, it is vital that we recruit an experienced board of trustees who can help us clarify and execute our important remit. We would like to hear from live music industry leaders, be they venue owners, promoters, agents, artist managers, production specialists and others, who can bring energy, passion and expertise to this hugely important role, which will deliver such a positive impact moving forward.”

Steve Lamacq, founding trustee and LIVE chair, added: “This is a terrific opportunity for people to bring their knowledge and experience to the LIVE Trust, which will be at the very forefront of distributing financial support to key areas of the live industry. We want to be able to provide help to a whole range of people in the live community, be that venues or artists or promoters, which is why we’re looking to build a team that truly represents all aspects of the industry and has an understanding of how we can best distribute our funding.”

Potential applicants should send an expression of interest to livetrust@livemusic.biz to receive further information on how to formally apply.

Applications will close at midnight on Wednesday, February 19 and shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview during the week commencing February 24.