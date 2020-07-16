LiveFrom launches app featuring StreamingTickets

LiveFrom has announced the launch of its brand new ticketing app featuring its service StreamingTickets.

The new ticket will be issues to customers digitally from the app, and will become the stream when an event starts.

Over the last three months, LiveFrom has streamed over 200 performances and is supporting Music Venue Trust’s Save Our Venues campaign.

This weekend, Badflower, Deaf Havana’s James Veck-Gilodi, and Silverstein will be streaming live from the LiveFrom app.

Steve Machin, LiveFrom co-founder said: “Alan and I came to streaming from the world of ticketing. As artist interest and fan demand started to explode, we instinctively recognized the live industry was going to quickly need a simple, yet secure, solution for monetizing and delivering high-quality streams beyond free-to-air channels.

“We are building a new suite of streaming commerce tools that unlock a whole new category of monetization that we are calling stream-commerce.”

“We view streaming as a fundamentally new element of the artist to fan relationship that will continue long after the return of live events. We think new content opportunities and formats are emerging, and with them new stream-commerce opportunities,” added Alan Rakov, LiveFrom co-founder.

“The ability to deliver access to a stream and/or an In Real Life (IRL) event through the same platform creates a whole new world of fan engagement for artists. We’re looking forward to bringing together a diverse group of partnerships and individual talents to fully realise the opportunity ahead of us.”

(L-R: LiveFrom co-founders Steve Machin and Alan Rakov)