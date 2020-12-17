Livestream business Driift brings in Adam Shore as US general manager

Livestream company Driift has announced the appointment of Adam Shore as general manager US.

Shore (pictured) joins from Red Bull and the Red Bull Music Academy where he was head of global programming (music) for eight years, delivering original event concepts for artists including Solange, Bjork, Brian Eno, FKA Twigs, Megan Thee Stallion, Erykah Badu, Rosalia, Robyn, St Vincent, Gucci Mane and Kamasi Washington.

He will be tasked with expanding Driift’s North American operations and developing new partnerships in the market.

Driift CEO Ric Salmon said: “We are delighted to welcome Adam to the team. This is a key hire for Driift and an indication of our confidence that unique, high-quality livestream shows are here to stay. As we look to increase Driift’s presence in North America, Adam's experience and track record of working with artists to create bespoke and innovative live productions will be truly invaluable."

Launched by ATC Management’s Salmon and Brian Message in response to the Covid-19 pandemic , Driift has collaborated with artist management teams and partners including CAA, BMG, WMG, UMG, Dice, Universe/Ticketmaster and Pulse Films, selling more than 400,000 tickets to fans in more than 150 territories since the spring.

Driift is already a byword for quality and innovation. We have big plans for 2021 Adam Shore, Driift

Prior to Red Bull, Shore developed a range of music initiatives for Adult Swim and Toyota’s Scion brand, co-founded Vice Records, managed artists Best Coast and Jay Reatard, produced the Blackened Music and Tinnitus events series, and spent seven years at TVT Records.

“In a little over six months, Ric and Brian have put together an incredible team and built a highly-collaborative artist-friendly business," added Shore. "Driift is already a byword for quality and innovation, and I look forward to helping US artists realise the potential of this new and exciting art form. We have big plans for 2021.”

Recently expanding its operations into Australia and New Zealand, Driift hosted its first show outside the UK last weekend, with Andrea Bocelli breaking livestream records for a classical event by selling more than 70,000 tickets for his performance from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house.

This month Driift will also present Courtney Barnett live from Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building (Dec 17) and Katie Melua live from London’s Rivoli Ballroom (December 18) before a New Years Eve re-run of Kylie Minogue’s Infinite Disco.

Alongside ATC Management, Beggars Group are founding investors and shareholders in the business.