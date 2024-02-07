London Calling returns for second edition featuring unsigned talent as part of ILMC

London Calling is set to return this month as part of the programme for the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

Following the launch last year, the central London showcase for emerging artists will take place on Wednesday, February 28 across multiple venues in Soho.

With over 1,000 agents, promoters and live music professionals in town, ILMC launched a platform for artists to perform in front of an industry crowd.

London Calling took place across four venues in London’s Soho in 2023, and ILMC delegates and fans attended shows by 16 artists representing multiple international markets.

The second edition of London Calling will take place across five stages: The 100 Club (presented by Music Venue Trust), 21Soho (in collaboration with Ticketmaster), The Lower Third (presented by UTA), Phoenix Arts Club and The Spice of Life.

The full line-up for London Calling 2024 is: b1no, Lala Hayden (presented by The Spanish Wave and Mad Cool Festival), August Charles, Babymorocco, Backroad Gee, Emilia Tarrant (presented by Amplead), Forgetting The Future, Freekind, Gia Ford, Hyphen, Luna Morgenstern, Lyvia, Mavica, Noah And The Loners, Nxdia, The New Eves, and Yiigaa.

ILMC delegate pass holders will be able to access the shows for free by showing their pass. Entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis. Event information is here.

A limited number of all access wristbands are available for the event, granting access to all five venues, along with tickets for some individual venues. For non-delegates, The 100 Club is only accessible with an all access wristband. Ticketing for non-delegates at ILMC is here.



Event Information:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 – from 7pm, multiple venues.



Venues:

21Soho (in collaboration with Ticketmaster)

Nxdia, The New Eves, freekind., Forgetting The Future

Phoenix Arts Club

Babymorocco, Luna Morgenstern, Lala Hayden

The Spice of Life

Mavica, b1n0, Emilia Tarrant

The Lower Third (Presented by UTA)

Backroad Gee, Lyvia, Yiigaa and 7OEL (DJ)

The 100 Club (Presented by Music Venue Trust)

Noah And The Loners, Hyphen, August Charles, Gia Ford