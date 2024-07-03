London Grammar unveil biggest tour to date including O2 Arena show

London Grammar have announced their biggest UK tour to date.

Tickets for their UK leg of their European arena tour go on sale at 10am next Friday (July 12), including SJM-promoted dates at OVO Hydro Glasgow (November 11), Manchester AO Arena (November 12) and London’s O2 Arena (November 14).

London Grammar closed Glastonbury where they headlined the festival’s Park Stage to a large crowd on Sunday night. They are set to headline Latitude Festival on July 27.

London Grammar released new single Into Gold last month, which is taken from their fourth studio album The Greatest Love, set for release on September 13 via Ministry of Sound.

The band’s last two albums peaked at No.1 and are certified gold. Californian Soil (2021) has sales to date of 118,814 (Official Charts Company), while Truth Is A Beautiful Thing is heading towards platinum status on 272,405 sales.

London Grammar recently performed their first live show for this campaign as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

PHOTO: Tarek Mawad