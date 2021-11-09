Your site will load in 16 seconds
November 9th 2021 at 10:30AM
Louder Than Words 2021 Festival returning in Manchester this November

The Louder Than Words Festival 2021, #Louder2021, will be taking place over the weekend of November 12-14 at the Innside Hotel in Manchester

With a programme of events, including conversations, panel discussions, live performances, and the chance to meet the roster of speakers and hosts, Louder Than Words Festival will be livestreamed across the globe. 

There will be the opportunity to purchase merchandise including associated books, including limited editions and dedicated Festival outputs.  

Festival director, Dr Jill Adam, said: “Our audience ranges from young people straight out of school through to people who are reflecting on times gone by and what they were in either the 50s, 60s and 70s, who came and indulged in what we think is now properly described as the UK’s biggest music, literary festival.” 



