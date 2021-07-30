Louis Tomlinson launches free festival in South London for fans on Bank Holiday

Louis Tomlinson has announced a one-day free music event in London, The Away From Home Festival.

Entirely conceived and curated by Louis Tomlinson, the event on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30 will host 8,500 fans at the Crystal Palace Bowl. The South London venue has over 60 years of live music heritage and a legacy as an outdoor performance venue stretching back over a century.

Tomlinson will headline the event, with a line up that also includes The Snuts, Bilk, and DJ sets from Radio 1’s Jess Iszatt.

Music Week recently revealed that Louis Tomlinson is now an independent artist with BMG, following a long spell with Syco as a solo artist and with One Direction. He is working on his second album, the follow-up to the million-selling Walls.

The festival is being held in celebration of the return of live music this summer following more than 16 months of Covid 19 restrictions.

As his own world tour is completely sold out, Tomlinson wanted to make tickets for this event completely free for fans via a prize draw.

Louis Tomlinson said: "I’ve been sat on this idea for the last 12 months at least and now to see it come to life makes me very excited. Personally, playing live shows is the best part of what I do and it’s been far too long since I've seen my fans, so I wanted to put this festival on to say thank you for all the support and celebrate the return of live music. I’ve got a really good feeling it’s going to be a really special night. We all deserve that!"

The postponed sold out world tour will visit the UK, Europe, USA, South America, Asia, and Australia in 2022, including a night at London's Wembley Arena.

In December 2020, Louis Tomlinson hosted one of the biggest livestream concert events of 2020, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic.

As a member of One Direction, Tomlinson has sold over 100 million records. His solo music has garnered over a billion streams.