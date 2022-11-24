Lounges.tv partners with Outernet's The Lower Third venue on grassroots music

New pay per view streaming platform Lounges.tv has partnered with The Lower Third venue, part of Outernet London.

The collaboration will help support the grassroots music community, providing an online space for artists to stream their performances from the venue through the Lounges.tv platform.

Any artist or creator who uses the platform is paid 80% of streaming or content revenue within 24 hours.

The pay-per-view collaboration will focus on The Lower Third’s grassroots performances, which are averaging around six shows a week.

Lounges.tv advisor Kiran Sharma said: “Breaking into the music industry is notoriously tough, but Lounges.tv helps artists by ensuring they get fair and swift payments which is so vital for people at the beginning of their career. By partnering with The Lower Third, Lounges.tv is helping artists maximise their performances - both financially, but also in terms of helping get more people watching and celebrating all these amazing new artists.”

Karrie Goldberg, one of the venue operating partners of The Lower Third, said: “By collaborating with Lounges.tv we are excited to further support and celebrate the music and creative community and provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their music to as big an audience as possible. We are proud to be building a future focused cultural destination that uses technology to support these artists and believe that the Lounges.tv proposition is perfectly placed to help us meet this ambition. The support and commitment that Lounges.tv is making to creators is vital in helping keep our creative industries fair and equal.”