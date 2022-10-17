Lucy Noble joins AEG Presents as first ever artistic director

Lucy Noble has been named the inaugural artistic director at AEG Presents, in order to develop and expand the company's touring and live events business.

Producing and promoting over 11,000 shows worldwide, AEG Presents has appointed Noble to oversee content creation, as well as the production of new events. She will report to AEG Presents UK chief executive officer Steve Homer.

Previously serving as artistic director for the Royal Albert Hall, Noble brings with her a wealth of programming, engagement, production, technical and partnerships experience.

AEG Presents UK CEO Steve Homer said: “Professionally, this is a huge win for AEG and only strengthens our world-class reputation; I can’t wait to see the creativity and direction she’ll bring to our AEG Presents business as we move forward on this exciting next phase in our journey. On a personal level, I’m extremely chuffed – I’ve worked with Lucy for many years and it’s always been a wish of mine to bring her over to our side of the fence. We’re thrilled this is now a reality.”

Noble said: “I’ve worked closely with the AEG team for many years and have long since admired their work – to join a leader of this calibre, working across live music and events, is something I can’t wait to be part of. After a two decade tenure, I count many of my colleagues as dear friends and as such, it was always going to take something pretty spectacular to draw me away from ‘The Hall.’ While it will always hold a special place in my heart, I’m excited about what’s to come.”

Noble is an executive member of LIVE, as well as chair of the Live Group’s Venues sub-committee, and most recently served as chair of the National Arenas Association. This year she received the NAA Award for Outstanding Contribution to the National Arenas Association and the Live Music Industry.