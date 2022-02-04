Manchester's New Century Hall to return with £10 million transformation

Manchester’s New Century Hall will return this summer following a £10m transformation.

The venue will be home to a live music, performance and events space, independent kitchens and a creative college. It is located between Victoria Station and Shudehill, at the heart of central Manchester’s NOMA neighbourhood.

“The remarkable Grade II listed building will be reimagined as a new social destination spread across three floors, all of which will focus on nurturing talent, developing skills and creating new opportunities,” said a statement.

Once home to a dance hall, and owned by The Co-op group, the building was a conference and exhibitions centre and a venue by night. It played a key part in Manchester’s rich pop culture heritage, hosting acts including Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, The Bee Gees and Tina Turner in the 1960s and 1970s. It then hosted famous club nights in the 1980s.

New Century aims to build on that legacy with features restored to create a new live music and events hall for Manchester. The venue’s original sprung dance floor, original 1960s ‘disco ceiling’ and vintage wood panelled walls will be part of New Century.

With a flexible layout, stand-out PA system, and capacity of 800-plus, the New Hall will be a multipurpose event space for emerging talent and global touring artists, as well as a venue for comedy, performance, conferences and community events.

On the ground floor, seating up to 300 people, the 10,000 sq ft New Century Kitchen will host five independent food operators alongside more permanent “New Century” pizza and coffee concepts. A central bar and an entertainment space will create a social hub from morning through to night.

The basement will be home to Access Creative College. An established national college (that counts Ed Sheeran as one of its alumni and a patron), ACC specialise in kick-starting careers in the creative industry.

With a music, games and media college already in Manchester on Oxford Road, New Century will be home to the college's third site in the city with degree-level courses in music, games and computing delivered by the DBS Institute. The state-of-the-art creative campus will include a media centre, production pods and the opportunity to experience work in a live venue within the same building.