Manchester venues Gorilla and The Deaf Institute saved from closure

Manchester's Gorilla and The Deaf Institute have been saved after Tokyo Industries (TI) acquired the venues from previous operator Mission Mars.

TI founder Aaron Mellor credited promoter SSD Concerts and Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess with coming up with ideas to help the rescue plan. Burgess commented on the development on Twitter, saying: "I've been talking with the new owners over the weekend and we'll be doing all we can to help with the next chapter".

So, looks like the story is out - @DeafInstitute & @thisisgorilla have been saved and will be kept as live music venues as we know & love them

I’ve been talking with the new owners over the weekend & we’ll be doing all we can to help with the next chapterhttps://t.co/mDb4sdGyz2 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 21, 2020

Mission Mars chief Roy Ellis announced last Thursday that the venues would not be reopening following the live music shutdown, adding: “This difficult decision has been made against the backdrop of Covid-19 and the enforced closure of all of our sites and with continued restrictions upon opening of live music venues."

But in a joint statement, the new and former owners have said the venues would operate 'in much the same way as they have done in the past'.

Greater Manchester night-time economy adviser Sacha Lord, co-founder of Parklife Festival and The Warehouse Project, earlier said he would work with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to find a new operator. He has since tweeted: "Great news...all done within 4 working days. Jobs saved and 2 of the city centre's best live music venues kept alive."

Great news...all done within 4 working days. Jobs saved and 2 of the city centres best live music venues kept alive. Thank you @AndyBurnhamGM for helping to raise the profile! #Gorilla #DeafInstitute https://t.co/a9MPqP4jKv — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) July 21, 2020

Founded in 1997, TI has operated venues including York Fibbers, Digital Newcastle and FAC251 Factory Manchester.

There is currently no update on Hull's The Welly and The Polar Bear, which closed last week after two companies run by operator VMS Live went into administration.