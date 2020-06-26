Marc Geiger exits WME, Lucy Dickins upped to co-head of music

UK-based Adele booking agent Lucy Dickins has been promoted to co-head of music at WME following the departure of agency legend Marc Geiger.

Lollapalooza and ARTISTDirect co-founder Geiger had spent 17 years with the company, where he held the title of worldwide head of music. No reason has been given for his departure, but he was recently linked with a switch to Spotify.

“Under Marc’s leadership, WME’s Music division has become a global powerhouse,” said Lloyd Braun, president of Endeavor’s Representation businesses. “During his tenure, Marc led countless agency initiatives and ‘firsts’ for the music industry, including the creation of festivals and EDM divisions and building out WME’s leading London and Sydney music teams. We thank Marc for his countless contributions to WME and wish him all the best going forward."

“The past 17 years have been an incredible ride, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s best artists and colleagues," said Geiger. "I’m proud of all that we accomplished, most especially the team we built during my time with the agency. I know they will achieve great things in the future.”

Dickins (pictured), who joins Kirk Sommer and Scott Clayton as WME co-head of music, left ITB, the firm co-founded by her father Barry Dickins, to become head of WME's UK music division in May last year. She was named Live Music Agent of the year at this month's Music Week Awards and also represents acts such as Mumford & Sons, Mabel, Laura Martin, James Blake and Hot Chip.



“Scott, Lucy and Kirk have distinguished themselves through the artists they have championed, the reputations they’ve built, and the leadership they’ve demonstrated at WME,” added Braun. “Each brings unique experience, relationships and perspective that will help shape the future of our music division.”

In addition, WME’s co-head of music Sara Newkirk Simon is transitioning out of a leadership role and will become a consultant for the agency's parent company Endeavor.