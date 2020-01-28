Massive Attack to headline All Points East 2020

Massive Attack have become the third headline act to be revealed for All Points East 2020.

Joining Tame Impala (May 23) and Kraftwerk (May 29), the legendary Bristol outfit will play the Victoria Park event on Sunday, May 24.

Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, Gaika, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor will join them on the bill.

Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday (January 31).

All Points East enjoyed a successful first edition in London’s Victoria Park last summer and won the Festival Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards earlier in the year. The 2019 edition featured headline sets from The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine And The Queens.

The festival has been awarded Silver Status by Attitude Is Everything.

Massive Attack’s biggest selling release to date is 1991’s Blue Lines, which has 847,702 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.