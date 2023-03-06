Matt Bates and Rick Levy lead management buyout of Primary Talent International

UK-based Primary Talent International has become an independent music talent agency once again, following a management buyout.

The 32-year-old company will continue to operate from London, while also maintaining a presence in Los Angeles and New York City.

It is one of the leading live music booking agencies in Europe, with clients including The 1975, The Cure, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, Alt-J, Dropkick Murphys and Patti Smith.

In 2020, the company sold to ICM Partners, which was subsequently acquired by Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The deal to re-establish Primary Talent’s independent status was led by managing partner and CEO Matt Bates along with former ICM founding partner and COO Rick Levy (both pictured), who will continue to act as a senior advisor to Primary.

Under the new iteration of Primary Talent, Bates will oversee all aspects of the agency, and serve as managing partner and CEO. Veteran agent Ben Winchester will continue to serve as a board member along with Bates and Levy.

As part of the new management configuration, the agency has elevated current Primary Talent agents Laetitia Descouens, Sally Dunstone, Martje Kremers and Ed Sellers to partner status. They will be joined by veteran agent Simon Clarkson, who will be based in Los Angeles.

The agency, which currently numbers 35 employees, is set to announce additional agents to their growing ranks in the coming weeks.

Primary Talent will be even better positioned to support the evolving careers of our artists and guide them wherever needed Matt Bates

“The pandemic changed the landscape of the music touring business, and we felt it was beneficial to return to our roots as the UK’s largest independent music talent agency,” said Matt Bates. “Adding to the strength and experience of the original Primary agent team, we are excited to bring aboard the next generation of talented agents to join as founding partners. In this new incarnation, Primary will be even better positioned to support the evolving careers of our artists and guide them wherever needed.”

Primary Talent International boasts an eclectic roster of nearly 460 clients spanning all genres. Additional clients include Imanbek, Mitski, Rina Sawayama, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice and Ziggy Marley.

In 2022, the Primary team booked approximately 4,500 shows in markets across the globe. Primary Talent also includes the dance division Decked Out! which represents a roster of 45 clients including Boys Noize, Chloé Caillet, Justice Crew, NTO, Shouse and Vitalic.