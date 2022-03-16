Meantime Brewing Company celebrates Record Store Day with live music

Meantime is parnering with Record Store Day on a live music event.

Meantime Presents Record Store Day Live will consist of a day of live music performances at the brewing company's flagship Greenwich brewery, in south-east London.

The event, taking place on April 9, will celebrate Meantime's ongoing partnership with Record Store Day, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2022.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to War Child UK, Record Store Day's official charity partner.

The line-up includes singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw and indie, folk and rap artist Hak Baker, with support from Do Nothing and Sister Cookie.

Joshua Smith, marketing manager at Meantime Brewing, said: “Meantime has a long-standing connection to music, from the early days of the Beer Box outside the O2 arena to its recent work with South London jazz musician Moses Boyd.

"Beer and music have gone hand-in-hand for thousands of years so it’s only natural that the brewery will unveil the Official Beer of Record Store Day to help celebrate the special occasion of Record Store Day Live. This year’s Record Store Day beer is called B-Side, dubbed a ‘No Coast IPA’ as it includes modern hop varieties from the USA, UK and Germany, making it a truly global style. At 4.8% ABV, the beer will be available exclusively at Record Store Day Live on draught and in 440ml cans via the brewery's online store. All profit from the cans will also be donated to War Child UK.”



Megan Page, Record Store Day coordinator, added: “Record Store Day has a long history of bringing people together to celebrate their shared love of music, vinyl and record shop culture – and Record Store Day Live is set to make these celebrations bigger and better than ever before! As Record Store Day gears up to celebrate its 15th anniversary, this amazing Meantime collaboration will be a one-of-a kind event featuring a whole day of exceptional performances, tasty food and of course – our favourite beer! And to top it all off, we are delighted that all proceeds will go towards supporting Record Store Day’s Official Charity Partner, War Child UK, and the amazing work that they do.”





