Ministry Of Sound and Hard Rock Hotels partner on global live event and YouTube series

Hard Rock Hotels and Ministry Of Sound have unveiled Sounds Of The Scene – a global live event and online series that explores influential music scenes.

The inaugural event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella on Thursday, September 12 with headliner Viviana Casanova, a Chilean Producer & DJ based in Spain. Supporting artists include Rennie Peters and special guests to be announced.

To attend the event, fans of Viviana Casanova can sign up to join the guestlist at the event site. For those not based near Marbella, the DJ set will also be available to watch back via YouTube.

In the autumn, the series will move to Hard Rock Hotel New York in Times Square with a local headliner to be announced. Hard Rock Hotel New York will host the event in its Penthouse Rockstar Suite, featuring a large outdoor terrace in Midtown Manhattan.

“As a brand, Hard Rock has facilitated more than 35,000 live events each year, connecting fans through their passion for dance music and other genres,” said a statement.

“Music is the differentiator threaded through all touchpoints of the Hard Rock Hotel experience,” said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment & brand management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “In partnership with Ministry Of Sound, we’re proud to present the start of Sounds of The Scene in two of the world's best destinations to unite music communities and celebrate the power of dance music.”

“We’re thrilled to team up with Hard Rock Hotels to debut Sounds Of The Scene,” said Negla Abdela, managing director at Ministry of Sound. “This partnership allows us to create a dynamic platform that highlights DJs and artists, celebrates vibrant cities, and shares the compelling stories that shape them.”

Following each event, the DJ sets and documentary films will be available on demand at Ministry of Sound’s YouTube channel.

Additional Sounds Of The Scene events will be announced in the coming months.