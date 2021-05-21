Ministry Of Sound Classical announces 30th anniversary show at The O2

Ministry Of Sound Classical will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a landmark show at London’s The O2 on Saturday, November 13.

The iconic dance brand will be joined by the London Concert Orchestra and special guest DJs including Paul Oakenfold, who played the South London club's opening night in 1991.

“I've been a part of Ministry Of Sound from the day it opened when I was the resident DJ every Friday," said Oakenfold. "I also mixed one of their early compilations called The Sessions. And I still work there to this day. It's one of the greatest nightclubs in the world. It's one of my favourite places to play and I will always have fond memories of Ministry Of Sound.

"I'm really looking forward to being part of their 30th birthday party at The O2. I've played for Ministry Of Sound at The O2 before and it's always a wonderful experience.”

Tickets for the event, which is part of The O2’s full capacity Welcome Back series, go on sale on Friday, May 28 at 10am. The show is being promoted by FKP Scorpio by arrangement with Coalition Agency and Raymond Gubbay Ltd.

Ministry Of Sound have always been pioneers in London and dance music throughout our three decades Lohan Presencer

Ministry Of Sound Classical launched in 2018 with The Annual Classical live show, which celebrated the dance music compilation of the same name reimagining some of the biggest dance tracks from the '90s. It sold out two shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall and its debut UK tour in 2019 with the London Concert Orchestra.

Ministry Of Sound opened its doors at its Elephant & Castle site by co-founders James Palumbo and Justin Berkmann in 1991, making history as the first house music nightclub in the UK. The brand went on to make further history in 1996 as The Annual II sold over a million copies, making it the best-selling dance music compilation of all time.

“Ministry Of Sound have always been pioneers in London and dance music throughout our three decades," said Ministry Of Sound chairman Lohan Presencer. "The phenomenal success of the newly launched Ministry Of Sound Classical is continued proof of that. We’re delighted to be bringing the dance back to the capital following the pandemic and to be taking over The O2 arena for this very special occasion.”

The O2 Welcome Back Shows kick off in August. The first event to be announced was Mo Gilligan + Friends And The Black British Takeover which takes place on December 8, with more acts soon to be announced.