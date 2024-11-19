MOBO Group founder Kanya King to be honoured at LIVE Awards

Kanya King CBE, founder & CEO of the MOBO Group, will be honoured with the LIVEtime Achievement Award at the LIVE Awards 2024.

Staged in association with Skiddle, the ceremony takes place at The Troxy in London on Wednesday, December 11.

The annual LIVE Awards recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations who have made a significant impact during the last 12 months. The LIVETime Achievement Award is the top honour of the evening and is presented to an individual who has played a principal role in driving forward and improving the UK's live music business.

Following the launch of the MOBO Awards in 1996, the event has become a key platform for recognising and celebrating British and international talent. Over the years, the MOBOs has moved to larger venues, travelled to different cities across the UK and showcased major artists including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Stormzy, Skepta, Central Cee, Craig David, Kano, Little Simz, Ms Dynamite, FKA twigs, Beenie Man, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Amy Winehouse, Goldie, Sean Paul, and many more.

King has spearheaded initiatives such as the MOBO Help Musicians Fund, which has awarded over £1 million to emerging talent, and the MOBO UnSung programme, which provides mentoring and artist development opportunities to promising young talent.

King’s creation of MOBOLISE, a career development platform and community, connects employers with diverse talent, curates mentoring programs and hosts thought leadership events to drive systemic change.

Newcastle will host the 2025 MOBO Awards on February 18.

At MOBO, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of live events Kanya King

“It’s an honour to be named the 2024 recipient of the LIVEtime Achievement Award, and I am incredibly thankful to LIVE for this recognition,” said Kanya King. “At MOBO, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of live events – not just as a showcase for music but as a vehicle for change. Whether it’s supporting the NHS in saving lives or using the MOBO Fringe Festival to lower school exclusion rates, we strive to ensure our events leave a lasting legacy. This award is a tribute to everyone who shares that vision, and I look forward to celebrating with the live music community on December 11.”

Gaby Cartwright, head of partnerships – LIVE & The LIVE Awards, said: “Kanya is a worthy recipient of our most prestigious award. She is a true trailblazer and her work promoting and staging so many music, film and entertainment events, including the groundbreaking and hugely influential MOBO Awards over almost three decades, is testament to her talent, tenacity and vision. We can’t wait to celebrate her career!”