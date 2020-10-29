Montreux Jazz Festival to expand into China for 2021

Montreux Jazz Festival has revealed its plans for 2021, as it prepares to expand with Montreux Jazz Festival China in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 5-8, 2021.

The expansion will see a new programme When West Meets East, celebrating Chinese and Asian music along with jazz, which has seen a rise in popularity over recent years.

Four editions of the festival are now set to take place across the globe in 2021 including: Rio (end of spring), Montreux (July 2-17), Tokyo (autumn) and Hangzhou.

Musical director of the Montreux Jazz Festival China, Ted Lo, said: “The Montreux Jazz Festival is a legendary event, revered by music lovers from all over the world. I played there for the first time in 1982 and today, 40 years later, I have the honour of being the musical director of the festival in China.”

CEO of the Montreux Jazz Festival, Mathieu Jaton, added: “We are delighted to welcome Hangzhou and the passionate team of Montreux Jazz Festival China into the great Montreux Jazz Festival family. After Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro, we are pursuing our journey of mutual cultural and musical exchange, values which have always been dear to the Montreux Jazz Festival.”

The news follows the success of its digital Rio edition during October 23-25, which saw performances from Roberto Menescal, Marcos Valle and Macy Gray. Over 20 free concerts were streamed throughout the event, as 130,000 people tuned in across 24 countries. Approximately 1,200 jobs are reported to have been generated directly and indirectly from the event.