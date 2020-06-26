More artists and London venue revealed for Live From The Drive-In

Live Nation has announced more artists for Utilita Live From The Drive-In – a series of live drive-in concerts situated across 12 venues.

Boyzlife, Brookyln Zoo, Hipsway, Hue & Cry, KT Tunstall, The LaFontaines, M Huncho, Majestic Presents Limitless, The Mersey Beatles, Reef Featuring Andy Taylor, Tom Grennan, What's Love Go To Do With It? and Whitney - Queen of The Night have been added to the line up.

The socially distanced events allow fans to enjoy concerts in a drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars. The outdoor gigs will take place at a time when festivals have been shut down due to the ongoing pandemic.

Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will feature featuring a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences this Summer.



Colesdale Farm will play host to Utilita Live From The Drive-In in London. Colesdale is situated in Northaw village, on the borders of the London Boroughs of Enfield and Barnet, with very easy access to the M25, A1 and A41



Utilita Live From The Drive-In has previously confirmed live performances from Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Camp Bestival Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Dizzee Rascal, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman's Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, The Streets, The Zutons and Tony Hadley.

The series will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will also offer curated family events for children from West End theatre extravaganzas to interactive science shows, live music and DJs and well-known TV stars and characters from children television. More events will be announced and added to the schedule.

Click here to read promoters on drive-in concerts.

The 12 venues for the series are below:

• Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

• Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

• Bristol, Filton Airfield

• Cheltenham, Cheltenham Racecourse

• Edinburgh, The Royal Highland Centre

• Leeds, Leeds East Airport

• Lincoln , Lincolnshire Showground

• Liverpool, Central Docks Liverpool Waters

• London, Colesdale Farm

• Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

• Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse

• Teesside, Teesside International Airport