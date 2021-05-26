'Moshing will be allowed': Festival Republic confirms 10,000-capacity Download pilot

Festival Republic has confirmed Download Festival will return next month for a three-day camping pilot event as part of the second phase of the government’s Events Research Programme (ERP).

The 10,000-capacity 'Download Pilot’ will take place from June 18-20 in Donington Park, with "no social distancing, no masks, camping and the return of moshing". Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 1 existing Download 2022 ticket holders, ahead of the general sale on Thursday, June 3.

The festival will look to build on the evidence base gathered from the first phase of the ERP and apply findings on a greater scale with greater crowd numbers than before, playing an important role in paving the way for the return of large-scale music events and festivals as the UK emerges from Covid-19 restrictions. The line-up will be announced this Friday (May 28).

“Following the huge success of our Sefton Park event, we are delighted to contribute to Phase II of the hovernment’s Events Research Programme with the creation of the first three-day camping festival which will be the Download Pilot at Donington Park," said Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn. "This massive next step will help us understand and study the safe return of large-scale festivals with no social distancing or facemasks over a full weekend. The return of the full festival experience we have all been waiting for and a much needed return to work for musicians, backstage crew, caterers and many more that form part of the UK’s exemplary live music industry.”

As a government scientific ERP event, festival-goers will need to consent to take part and must be over 16. There will be no day tickets available ,with all festival-goers expected to camp on-site for the duration of the festival.

Whilst festivalgoers will not be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings once inside the festival, they will be required to follow existing Government guidance when travelling to and from Donington Park and adhere to rules set out by the festival organisers. Attendees must have proof of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the festival.

As part of the wider scientific research on the trial events, the Download Pilot attendees will also be asked to take a PCR test before and after the event to gather further evidence on the safety of the festival camping experience, reduced social distancing and the removal of non-pharmaceutical intervention. They will also have to provide contact details for NHS Test And Trace to ensure everyone can be traced in the event of an audience member receiving a positive test after the event.