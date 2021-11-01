Mother Artists expands team with appointment of live agent Rebecca Nichols

Rebecca Nichols has joined Mother Artists as an agent.

Nichols, who was previously head of live coordination at FKP Scorpio, will build her own roster and be tasked with growing the live side of the business alongside Natasha Gregory and James Tones.

At Scorpio, she was part of establishing the UK operation and responsible for setting up multiple shows and tours across the UK for artists such as Ed Sheeran, The War on Drugs and Self Esteem, alongside working on special events and festivals.

Nichols was previously at CAA,where she oversaw all areas of artists’ live touring careers, including booking headline tours and festivals globally. She worked with acts including Lianne La Havas, Nao, Villagers and Charlotte Day Wilson amongst others.

Rebecca Nichols said: “I’m really grateful to FKP Scorpio for the fantastic year I’ve spent with them but very excited to be returning to the agency side where my passion for working with artists and being a part of building their careers can flourish.

“I have huge respect for what Natasha and Mark are building at Mother Artists, their commitment to the artists is at the heart of everything they do alongside a strong company ethos of integrity, inclusivity and empowerment, which really connects with me. They care and they want to make a difference whilst creating a supportive and empathetic environment which is mirrored in the culture at Mother Artists. These values are important to me and how I connect with people and are what I will offer to the artists that I work with too.”

Natasha Gregory (nee Bent), Mother Artists co-founder, said: “It’s amazing and humbling that Rebecca is joining us. She is quite simply a wonderful woman; kind, smart, personable, universally liked and respected and is just going to fit into the Mother Artists ethos and culture perfectly. I have personally wanted to work with Rebecca for a while and we are all just excited to learn from her and continue building Mother Artists as a team. Let’s go!”

Kelly Chappel SVP, touring, international, Live Nation, who won the Live Inspiration Award at Women In Music 2021, said: “Beck is an absolute diamond, she loves new music and has exceptional ears. Most importantly she’s very easy to deal with, she listens and has a vision of where the artist should go and you’re part of that. I’m so excited to see her grow and flourish as part of Mother Artists family. They are building such an exciting culture and team.“

Siblings Mark and Natasha Bent joined forces to launch new company Mother Artists at the end of 2020.

The artist management and live agency represents Idles, First Aid Kit, Tom Misch, Cate Le Bon, Fever Ray, Foster The People, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Ry X, CMAT, Thomas Headon and Do Nothing for touring. Mother Artists (management) represents Idles, Heavy Lungs, Mouth Culture, Blair Davie and more.