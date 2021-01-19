Mother Artists recruits James Tones

James Tones has joined Mother Artists as an agent.

Tones, who was previously a booker at Paradigm Agency, will continue to work together with former Paradigm colleague Natasha Gregory (formerly Bent), but also build his own roster and help to grow the new business alongside the core team.

Siblings Mark Bent and Natasha Gregory – who joined the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2016 – joined forces to launch Mother Artists as a management and live agency at the end of 2020.

Natasha Gregory, Mother Artists co-founder, said: “James is basically superman. Not only to us, but to our clients, his peers and all industry professionals. He leads with kindness, empathy, extreme efficiency and a go get attitude. We have no doubt that James will be running the company within a year. Like all our team, he starts as an equal and we, and our clients are so lucky and excited to have him with us. Let’s go!”

Having worked with Natasha and Mark on Idles, I have seen first-hand what they can achieve as a team James Tones

James Tones said: “I’m so excited to join Mother Artists and start the next chapter of my career as an agent with Natasha, Mark and the team. As a mentor, I am so grateful to Natasha for teaching me invaluable skills and for giving me opportunities to keep progressing over the past four years, but also to grow as a person and treat everyone with respect and kindness, and lead by example.

“Having worked with Natasha and Mark on Idles, I have seen first-hand what they can achieve as a team. Mark has already built an incredible reputation for Mother Artists, so with Natasha joining on the live side, the sky's the limit. I’m looking forward to building my own roster as well as being able to continue working closely with Natasha and everyone at Mother Artists. Exciting times ahead!”

Mark Bent heads up the management division, while Natasha Gregory runs the live division.

The management roster includes Idles, Heavy Lungs, Avaera, Daffodils and newly signed Magazines.

The live side of the company launched with Alex Amor, Amy Macdonald, Benjamin Booker, Cate le Bon, CMAT, Darwin Deez, Do Nothing, Electric Guest, First Aid Kit, Foster The People, Gotye, Heavy Lungs, Idles, Kills Birds, Laura Misch, Ry X, The Antlers, The Magic Gang, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Headon, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Violet Skies and Westerman.