MSG Entertainment hires Ted King to lead MSG Sphere Studios

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has hired industry veteran Ted King to lead MSG Sphere Studios.

King (pictured) will serve as president, creative content and studio productions, with responsibility for overseeing the creation of a full slate of content for MSG Sphere, as well as other commercial clients, managing all aspects of content strategy and development.

The first MSG Sphere is being built in Las Vegas, while London is set to be home to its first international venue, subject to necessary approvals.

MSG Entertainment’s executive chairman and CEO James Dolan said: “With MSG Sphere, we’re using cutting-edge technology to transform the entertainment venue and construct an entirely new platform. As an experiential storyteller, Ted understands how to build powerful environments, making him ideally suited to help us unlock MSG Sphere’s potential and create experiences that truly transport audiences. Ted has spent the last year as a consultant on this project, and we are thrilled to make him an official part of our MSG Entertainment family.”

King will also work with MSG Sphere construction and MSG Ventures to develop tools that facilitate the creative process, and will be tasked with designing immersive experiences for MSG Sphere that impact other key areas within the venue.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an exciting vision for the future of entertainment – fully immersive experiences on a grand scale," he said. "I am excited to be joining the team and look forward to building on the rich legacy of the company.”

MSG Entertainment is also opening a new, 48,500 square-foot space in California's Burbank Studios for use by MSG Sphere Studios, MSG Ventures and other MSG Entertainment employees.