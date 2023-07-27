Mushroom's Matt Gudinski to head up MG Live

Mushroom Group has announced the launch of MG Live, a new live entertainment division.

MG Live will be run by a team led by Mushroom Group Chairman and CEO Matt Gudinski and is set to be Australia’s largest independent touring and events collective.

MG Live comprises Mushroom’s existing live businesses including Illusive Presents, Roundhouse Entertainment, Good Life, I OH YOU Touring, and Arena Touring. Its primary remit will be branded events and domestic and international headline touring. Its touring division will continue to work with sister company Frontier Touring.

Matt Gudinski said: “Throughout the last 18 months we have worked to consolidate a number of Mushroom’s live interests outside of our leading touring business Frontier Touring, which is operated in partnership with global powerhouse AEG Presents. We looked at how to best move forward with our other specialist touring and leading event companies and decided the time was right to combine their strengths and bring them under one banner.”

Mushroom’s promoter businesses and agents will continue to operate under MG Live.

During the last 12 months MG Live has delivered tours by Tyler, The Creator, Fatboy Slim, Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, Richard Marx, Pavement, Ashnikko, Abbie Chatfield, Joey Bada$$, Vengaboys, J Balvin, Clinton Kane, Channel Tres and Dry Cleaning. During this period, MG Live companies have sold more than 1.3 million tickets.

MG Live’s remaining shows for 2023 include Robbie Williams, The Chicks 070 Shake, The Teskey Brothers, DMA’S, Valley and Earl Sweatshirt.