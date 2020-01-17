Music Mudder charity event to return in 2020

Paradigm have announced the return of industry charity event Music Mudder.

The fundraiser, held in aid of Nordoff Robbins, will take place on Friday, September 11 at a new site in Dorking, Surrey.

Founded in 2019 by Lucy Putman and Tom Schroeder of Paradigm Agency, Music Mudder is a music-inspired charity endurance event where teams compete over a 10km obstacle course in the fastest time.

Last year's inaugural event, which raised £62,000 for the music therapy charity, featured participants from the likes of AEG Presents, Atlantic Records, Black Butter, CAA, Columbo Group, Dice, Echo Location, Insanity, Island Records, ITG, Kilimanjaro, Live Nation, Meat Liquor, Method Management, Modest Management, Russells, Saffery, Sony, UROK, UTA and WME, as well as Paradigm.

Registration is now open, with only a limited number of team spaces available. Full details can be found here.