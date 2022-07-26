Music Venue Trust announces 2022 Venues Day event

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced that the latest Venues Day will take place at the newly-refurbished St John at Hackney Church in London on October 18.

MVT, which represents almost 1,000 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), has hosted the annual one-day event since 2014.

It provides an opportunity for delegates representing venues, promoters, agents, artists, government departments, funding bodies and ancillary service providers to network, interact and share experiences.

Beverley Whitrick, chief operating officer at Music Venue Trust, said: “It has become increasingly clear that after a tough couple of years there will be no return to the past, and it is now critical that new connections are made and that alternative ways of doing things are explored. Venues Day 2022 is a fantastic opportunity to find out how people have adapted to such seismic change.

"The GMV sector has always thrived because of its vibrant sense of community so bringing everyone together to help reinforce this is hugely important. This event will be a unique meeting point to discuss the cultural, social and

economic interests affecting grassroots music venues. Venues Day 2022 is built around one key aim; that every single delegate leaves having made connections or re-connections that will help them in a meaningful way.”

A key theme for the event will be MVT’s recently launched ‘Own Our Venues’ campaign, and throughout the day many of the event’s keynote speeches and discussions will have ‘Own Our Venues’ as a core narrative.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, added: “Our ‘Own Our Venues’ campaign is by far our most ambitious project to date and has already had a great start. Venues Day 2022 will provide a great opportunity to discuss, plan and share ways in which we can make this initiative a reality and secure the long-term future of the GMV sector.”

Tickets for Venues Day 2022 will go on sale during August and full details of keynote speakers, panel titles and other confirmed details about the conference schedule will be announced in the near future.

Mark Davyd writes a regular column for Music Week about the grassroots sector. View the latest here.

