Music Venue Trust announces Coca-Cola partnership

Mark Davyd has said that a new partnership with Coca-Cola will be “incredibly important” to the Music Venue Trust’s (MVT) mission to support grassroots venues.

The MVT announced details of the partnership today (August 8), with the drinks giant set to collaborate on a number of initiatives, starting with a run of shows by Casey Lowry.

Starting at Moles in Bath on September 27, Lowry will play at independent venues around the UK, winding up at KOKO in London on October 23.

The Cheshire-born Lowry stressed the importance of grassroots venues.

“If it wasn’t for grassroots music venues, I wouldn’t have a career in music,” Lowry said. “They provide a springboard for every emerging artist and keep the culture alive. Having Coca-Cola on board with MVT will have a huge impact on keeping these awesome indie venues alive and helping the next wave of music come through. We should celebrate this! It’s a huge deal and I feel honoured to be playing.”

Mark Davyd said: This is the start of an incredibly important partnership with Coca Cola which we hope will bring support to grassroots music venues right across the country. Every local community deserves access to an excellent live music experience right on their doorstep. This project demonstrates how MVT can work with great partners to make that happen and keep music live right across the UK.”

Paul Hiskens, associate director partnerships & sponsorships at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB added: “Coca-Cola has a wealth of historical involvement in music and this summer has seen us give music fans a number of epic experiences at festivals across Europe. But we recognise that the festival artists of tomorrow need to play in the grassroot venues of today and by partnering with Music Venue Trust we will help support the venues in a number of ways moving forward. In our first activity we have funded a series of gigs to allow venues to raise funds, alongside giving fans of Coke Zero an unforgettable night out – and hope that they continue to support these venues ongoing, as we will”

Tickets for Lowry’s gigs can be won with purchase of 500ml bottles of Coke Zero or Coke Zero Cherry from any Co-Op. The promotion ends on August 22. Lowry will play the following dates:

September

27 Bath - Moles

28 Hitchin - Club 85

30 Scunthorpe - Café Indie

October

1 Sunderland - Independent

2 Dunfermline - PJ Molloys

3 The Crescent Community Venue

5 Huddersfield - The Parrish

6 Wolverhampton - Newhampton Arts Centre

18 Brighton - Patterns

19 Guildford - The Boileroom

20 Bournemouth - Madding Crowd

21 Swansea - The Bunkhouse

23 London - KOKO