Music Venue Trust announces new patrons

Music Venue Trust (MVT), which represents hundreds of grassroots music venues, has announced a number of new patrons across the artist community and music industry.

Since launching in 2014, MVT's relationship with its patrons has been an important way of maintaining close links with its key stakeholders, and since 2019 and the covid-19 pandemic these relationships have become all the more significant.

Many MVT artist patrons now play a key role in fundraising and creating awareness for its #saveourvenues campaign, whilst also playing a significant part in MVT’s Revive Live touring initiative in partnership with The National Lottery.

MVT’s newest patrons are Bob Vylan, James and The Cold Gun, DJ Daniel Avery, Bradley Zero and DJ Mr Scruff.

Additionally, MVT has announced business support manager for One Fiinix Live, Emma Davis, and live agent Steve Zapp from ITB, as industry patrons.

“Grassroots venues offer a place for musicians to hone and build on their skills in a real live environment,” said Bob Vylan's Bobby Vylan (pictured). "They allow all the hard work and rehearsals that have taken place beforehand to be loudly displayed and they remain the starting ground for bands that may go on to sell out arenas and stadiums. We've been incredibly blessed to be able to travel around some of the grassroots venues in the UK and they've offered us a place to create and participate in a community fuelled by their love of music and desire to connect with others.”

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director at Music Venue Trust said, “Our patrons have always played an invaluable role in supporting the work we do. In recent times that role became critical as they helped mobilise financial assistance and awareness during the darkest days of the pandemic. We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and breadth of knowledge and experience our patrons bring to MVT, so it is with great pride that we announce the newest members of our team.”